Talawakelle-Lindula UC deputy chairman arrested

August 9, 2018   01:37 pm

-

The Deputy Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, S. Bharathidasan, has been arrested by police today (09).

He was arrested in connection with the renaming of the Thondaman Vocational Training Centre in Hatton as the Pool Bank Vocational Training Centre, Ada Derana reporter said.

The move had sparked protests by supporters of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) in October last year.

The training centre was established in 1998 by the late Sawmiya Murthi Thondaman to make vocational training in Tamil medium more accessible to plantation youth.

 

