Strikers should think about rights of innocent public - President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the people who are engaged in strike actions should think about the rights of the innocent public of the country in a similar manner as they think about their privileges, with a sense of humanity.

He made these remarks participating in a ceremony held at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, today (09), adding that it is not the government that is suffering from strikes but the innocent people of the country.

The President also said that the public transport services and the free health service are not used by the wealthiest people, but the underprivileged people in the country and the President recalled with regret that the traumatic situation faced by the public including the students who sat for the G.C.E. A/L Examination due to the yesterday’s railway strike.

President Sirisena said that anyone can hold discussions with the Government at any time to find solutions for their issues, and said that the present government never used guns against protesters like the previous government.

Therefore, the President requested the trade unions, including the railway and the doctors, who are ready for strikes, to take steps to solve their problems in an intelligent and humane manner without causing hardships to the innocent people of the country.

The Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation and the Sri Lanka Army jointly organized a programme to distribute 100,000 herbal plants and this event commenced under the patronage of the President at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, today.

This programme has been named as ‘Punarudaya Dina 60 Meheyuma’ and it is expected to plant 100,000 plants at the premises of the Army Camp under this programme. This new project commenced as a one of the steps towards the sustainable development.

President Sirisena further stated that in order to build renaissance of the nation, the contribution, dedication and integrity of all the sectors are essential.

The President pointed out that the government has taken steps to increase the current forest cover from 28% to 32% and added that the project launched today will be of massive importance when taking this program forward.

The President mentioned that it is planned to conduct a huge environmental revolution with the support of the Tri Forces to increase the forest cover and eliminate drugs.

President Sirisena reiterated that the decision taken by the government to reintroduce death penalty to those who are guilty of serious drugs related offences while in prison will be continued for the sake of the future of the country and the nation.

The President handed over the first herbal plant to Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake starting the project. President Sirisena also planted a Sandalwood plant in Viharamahdevi Park.

Minister Rajitha Senaratne, Chairmen of Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation Mr. Lal Samarasighe, Chief Administrative Officer of the Sri Lanka Army Major General Shavendra Silva, and the Agriculture Director of the Army Brigadier Buwanaka Gunerathna were present in this event.

Source: PMD