Parliament passes Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill

The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill has been passed in Parliament today (09), with amendments.

The bill to amend the Value Added Tax Act, No. 14 of 2002 was presented by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera on 17th of July, 2018.

The Second Reading debate and vote on the bill was held today.

Meanwhile the Parliament was adjourned until tomorrow (10) due to a lack of quorum.

