Private tuition teacher arrested for assaulting two students

Private tuition teacher arrested for assaulting two students

August 9, 2018   06:21 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A teacher, who owns private tuition class in Balangoda town, has been arrested by the police today (09) for allegedly assaulting two male students aged 16 years.

On August 07, the suspect had reportedly assaulted two students, who were attending another tuition teacher’s class, while claiming that they had spat betel leaf chew inside the premises of the class.

The injured students have been admitted to Balangoda Base Hospital, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The tuition teacher is slated to be produced before the court and Balandogda police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories