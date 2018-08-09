Private tuition teacher arrested for assaulting two students

A teacher, who owns private tuition class in Balangoda town, has been arrested by the police today (09) for allegedly assaulting two male students aged 16 years.

On August 07, the suspect had reportedly assaulted two students, who were attending another tuition teacher’s class, while claiming that they had spat betel leaf chew inside the premises of the class.

The injured students have been admitted to Balangoda Base Hospital, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The tuition teacher is slated to be produced before the court and Balandogda police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.