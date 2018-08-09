Transport Minister invites railway trade unions for talks

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva requests the representatives of railway trade unions to conclude their strike action and participate in discussions regarding their demands.

Commenting on the strike action launched by the railway trade unions, the Minister says that the demands of the trade unions have never been rejected.

According to the Minister, the Cabinet paper which was submitted with regard to the solutions for the salary issue on which the railway strike is based on, was rejected by the Finance Minister as it creates salary disparity among the employees of 28 parallel grades.

The Cabinet has decided to provide a solution for the salary disparity issue in the railway service following a study conducted on overall salary structure, the minister further stated.