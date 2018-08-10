President asks new envoys to serve the interests of Sri Lanka with utmost dedication

-

President Maithripala Sirisena asked the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to serve the interests of the country with utmost dedication and commitment while serving abroad representing Sri Lanka.

Addressing 10 ambassadors and high commissioners at the Presidential secretariat today (Aug 9), he said the first and foremost duty of the envoys is to promote Sri Lanka abroad and obtain maximum possible cooperation from the host nations.

He pointed that the priority areas in this regard are investments, trade, technical cooperation, education, health, increase Sri Lankan exports and technical cooperation.

President Sirisena said that the envoys representing Sri Lanka abroad should firmly commit themselves to the policies and the vision of the government and promote Sri Lanka keeping that in mind.

He pointed out the imperative need to showcase the correct positive picture of Sri Lanka and take corrective steps when interested parties spread falsehoods and disinformation through social media and other mediums.

Secretary to the President Udaya R Seneviratne and Foreign Secretary Prasad Kariyawasam also took part in this meeting.

Following are the new Ambassadors/High Commissioners:

Prof. (Ms) Arusha Cooray – Ambassador-Designate Norway

Dr.Dayan Jayatilleka – Ambassador-Designate Russia

Mr. M.M.Jaffeer – Ambassador-Designate Brazil

Mr. M.K.K.Girihagama – Ambassador-Designate Canada

Mr.C.A.H.M. Wijeratne – Ambassador-Designate Poland

Mr. S.S.Ganegama Arachchi – Ambassador-Designate Sweden

Ms. S.S. Premawardena - Ambassador-Designate Vietnam

Mr. Anuruddha Kumara Mallimarathchi – High Commissioner-Designate South Africa

Mr. Austin Fernando– High Commissioner-Designate – India

Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid - High Commissioner-Designate – Pakistan