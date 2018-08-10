President asks new envoys to serve the interests of Sri Lanka with utmost dedication
August 9, 2018 11:45 pm
President Maithripala Sirisena asked the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to serve the interests of the country with utmost dedication and commitment while serving abroad representing Sri Lanka.
Addressing 10 ambassadors and high commissioners at the Presidential secretariat today (Aug 9), he said the first and foremost duty of the envoys is to promote Sri Lanka abroad and obtain maximum possible cooperation from the host nations.
He pointed that the priority areas in this regard are investments, trade, technical cooperation, education, health, increase Sri Lankan exports and technical cooperation.
President Sirisena said that the envoys representing Sri Lanka abroad should firmly commit themselves to the policies and the vision of the government and promote Sri Lanka keeping that in mind.
He pointed out the imperative need to showcase the correct positive picture of Sri Lanka and take corrective steps when interested parties spread falsehoods and disinformation through social media and other mediums.
Secretary to the President Udaya R Seneviratne and Foreign Secretary Prasad Kariyawasam also took part in this meeting.
Following are the new Ambassadors/High Commissioners:
Prof. (Ms) Arusha Cooray – Ambassador-Designate Norway
Dr.Dayan Jayatilleka – Ambassador-Designate Russia
Mr. M.M.Jaffeer – Ambassador-Designate Brazil
Mr. M.K.K.Girihagama – Ambassador-Designate Canada
Mr.C.A.H.M. Wijeratne – Ambassador-Designate Poland
Mr. S.S.Ganegama Arachchi – Ambassador-Designate Sweden
Ms. S.S. Premawardena - Ambassador-Designate Vietnam
Mr. Anuruddha Kumara Mallimarathchi – High Commissioner-Designate South Africa
Mr. Austin Fernando– High Commissioner-Designate – India
Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid - High Commissioner-Designate – Pakistan