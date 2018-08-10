Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces while light showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Central hilly areas and Southern province and in Matale district.

Sea Area:

Several spells of showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph, the department said.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.