Northern Provincial Council pays tribute to Karunanidhi

Sri Lanka’s Northern Provincial Council observed a moment of silence in the assembly on Thursday to pay tributes to DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

The Tamil-dominated council noted Karunanidhi’s strong voice in support of Sri Lankan Tamils and their struggle over the past years.

The 94-year-old leader, a five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital in downtown Chennai at 6.10 pm on August 7 after waging a grim battle for life for 11 days.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also hailed Tamil Nadu’s former five-term chief minister for his role in strengthening ties between Sri Lanka and India.

In a special message, Wickremesinghe said the cooperation the veteran leader rendered in widening diplomatic relations between the two countries should be remembered.

“I convey my deepest sympathies on behalf of all Sri Lankans for the bereaved, on his passing,” he added.

Sri Lanka’s incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena, his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa and several other political leaders in the country have also expressed sorrow at the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Source: PTI

-Agencies