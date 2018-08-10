Speaker says no provisions to change Opposition Leader

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today informed the House that according to existing Parliamentary norms and the Constitution, he has no provisions to affect any change in the Opposition Leader’s post.

A letter signed by 8 UPFA MPs had been submitted to the Speaker on July 30 requesting to appoint UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardene as the Leader of the Opposition, as the party is represented by 70 MPs in the Parliament.

However, the Speaker had informed the General Secretary of UPFA Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to submit the official stance of the party regarding the request, as is the norm on the occasion of such requests.

The UPFA handed over a letter to the Speaker on its decision regarding the change in the post of Opposition Leader on Monday (6) while it was submitted at the Party Leaders’ Meeting the following day.

According to sources, the UPFA has decided that no changes should be made to the position and it should be retained by the TNA leader R. Sampanthan.