Fees imposed to obtain new NICs and duplicates

Fees imposed to obtain new NICs and duplicates

August 10, 2018   12:51 pm

-

The government has decided to charge a small fee of Rs 100 when obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs) with effect from September 01, 2018.

The relevant gazette notification notifying the fees for obtain new National Identity Card, Duplicates, amended Duplicate and renewals under the Registration of Persons Act was published yesterday (09) signed by Minister of Internal Affairs & Wayamba Development S.B. Nawinna.

It said that a fee of One Hundred Rupees should be paid in respect of an application forwarded for registration and obtaining a national identity card for the first time with effect from 01.09.2018.

Meanwhile a fee of Five Hundred Rupees will be charged in respect of the duplicate of an Identity Card with effect from 01.09.2018.

 

Government Notifications - REGISTRATION OF PERSONS ACT, No. 32 OF 1968 by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories