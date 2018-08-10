Fees imposed to obtain new NICs and duplicates

-

The government has decided to charge a small fee of Rs 100 when obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs) with effect from September 01, 2018.

The relevant gazette notification notifying the fees for obtain new National Identity Card, Duplicates, amended Duplicate and renewals under the Registration of Persons Act was published yesterday (09) signed by Minister of Internal Affairs & Wayamba Development S.B. Nawinna.

It said that a fee of One Hundred Rupees should be paid in respect of an application forwarded for registration and obtaining a national identity card for the first time with effect from 01.09.2018.

Meanwhile a fee of Five Hundred Rupees will be charged in respect of the duplicate of an Identity Card with effect from 01.09.2018.

Government Notifications - REGISTRATION OF PERSONS ACT, No. 32 OF 1968 by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd