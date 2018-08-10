Special traffic plan announced due to Bellanwila Perahera

August 10, 2018   02:02 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A special traffic plan has been announced in the Boralesgamuwa area due to the Perahera festival of Bellanwil Rajamaha Viharaya.

The Pavada Perahera of the temple paraded the streets last night (09) and the Ranseewali Perahera is scheduled to be parade today (10).

Randoli Maha Perahera will commence tomorrow (11) and a special traffic plan is planned to be carried out during the time Perahera is paraded.

Hence the Police Headquarters informs the motorists to use alternative routes, indicated by the police, for the time being.

 

