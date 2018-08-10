Woman hacked to death in Kottawa; daughter hospitalised

August 10, 2018   02:11 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death this morning in Kottawa, police said.

The deceased, named Sriyani Kodikara, has been residing in a rented house in Sirimalwatta area in Kottawa.

It has been revealed that the murder was carried out by the boyfriend of the woman’s daughter at around 3.30-4.00 a.m. today (10).

Reportedly, the daughter was also assaulted by her boyfriend and she is currently receiving treatment at the Homagama hospital.

The Magistrate’s Inquiry and postmortem examination are scheduled be conducted today.

Kottawa police has launched an operation in search of the suspect, who has fled the area following the murder.

 

