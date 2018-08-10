Appeals for electoral register accepted from today

The time period for the filing of appeals for the electoral registers of 2018 commences from today (10) and will continue until September 06, says the Elections Secretariat.

Electoral registers will be displayed at district elections offices, Grama Niladhari offices and divisional secretariats, local government offices and post offices.

Accordingly, the Elections Secretariat informs the public to submit appeal applications if their names are not included in the electoral register or listed under false addresses.

The third stage of revision of electoral registers will commence after examining the submitted appeals.

Revised electoral registers are scheduled to be certified on October 05, further stated the Elections Secretariat.