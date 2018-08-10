Trade threaten to cancel 8 trains running during strike

Secretary of the Railway Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union, Indika Dodangoda, says that the train services which had commenced operations today will be cancelled tomorrow (11).

He stated that the strike launched by several railway trade unions will continue as they have not received any discussion or solutions.

He said that the 8 trains which started running from today will be stopped from tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Additional General Manager of Railways Dr Vijaya Samarasinghe said that a few trains will be arriving at Colombo Fort and an improvement in train commuting is expected by this evening (10).

Two trains have commuted on the Chilaw railway line as of now and one of them has already reached the Fort railway station.

Kandy, Maho, Rambukkana, Matara, Galle, Anuradhapura and Avissawella stations have sent out one train from each to Colombo Fort, he said.

He added that they expect to commute more trains by this evening to curb the situation that has arisen.

