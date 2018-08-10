-

President’s former Chief of Staff H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) P. Dissanayake, who were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million, have been further remanded until August 21.

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.