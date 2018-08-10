Fuel prices revised from midnight today

-

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera said that the fuel prices have been revised with effect from midnight today (10), based on the fuel pricing formula.

The price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs 2 per litre while the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs 1 per litre.

Accordingly the new price of 95 Octane Petrol is Rs157 per litre while the new price of Super Diesel is Rs 130.

The prices of 92 Octane Petrol and Auto Diesel have not been revised, the finance minister said.