Pakistani ship Kashmir to visit Sri Lanka

Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) “Kashmir” is scheduled to arrive at Colombo Port on a four-day goodwill visit from August 13 to 16, 2018.

Pakistan Naval ships frequently pay port calls to Sri Lanka, as both countries enjoy warm diplomatic and strong military ties. Such interactions also demonstrate both navies’ resolve to contribute towards achieving a more secure and conducive maritime environment which is essential for the regional peace, prosperity and harmony.



The PMSS Kashmir, a 94-meter MPV, displaces 1,550 tons of water and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, communication and navigational equipment. The ship is propelled by two advanced diesel engines to achieve a maximum speed of 26 knots and has an endurance of 3,500 nautical miles.

It is capable of undertaking multifarious missions such as surveillance, policing, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations, security and law-enforcement patrolling in maritime zones, pollution monitoring and control and search and rescue operations while operating independently or as part of a task force in a multi-threat environment for extended duration at sea due to having that capability of replenishment and shipboard helicopter operations.

During their stay at Colombo, the officers and men of the PMSS Kashmir will take part in various professional activities with Sri Lankan Navy.