27 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

August 11, 2018   08:22 am

A total of 27 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of fishing in the island nation waters, according to a fisheries department official.

The Lankan Navy also impounded the four country boats of the fishermen from Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pudukottai, Pudukottai Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresen said.

The fishermen reportedly strayed into the Lankan waters by mistake, he said quoting information received by the department.

Source: PTI

-Agencies

