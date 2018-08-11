Two Sri Lankans arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 6.5 million

August 11, 2018   11:31 am

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 10 gold biscuits into the country last night.

The suspects aged 44 years and 43 years, who are residents of Mahabage and Colombo, were apprehended by Customs Staff attached to the Green Channel of the airport’s arrival lounge and they arrived from Singapore and Chennai at around 11.00pm on yesterday (10).

10 gold biscuits weighing 1 kg and valued at Rs 6,500,000 were found concealed under their trouser belts with five gold biscuits in each pack.

The gold biscuits were declared forfeit while the suspect, who arrived from Singapore, was imposed a penalty of Rs 500,000 following the customs inquiry.

 

