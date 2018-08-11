Bus strike called off

-

The Inter Provincial Private Bus Operators Association has decided to temporarily call off the bus strike which was scheduled to commence from midnight tomorrow (12).

The association said that the strike was called off as a discussion held with the authorities based on several trade demands was successful.

The representatives of the trade union held a discussion yesterday (10) with the Deputy Minister of Transport and the Secretary of the Transport Ministry, regarding several issues in the industry including the need for a formula to increase bus fares parallel to the increase of fuel prices and issues with the tender procedure for bus operators.

Accordingly it was agreed that the tender procedure in question would be temporarily suspended and that a discussion with be held with the Transport Minister in the near future to resolve the issue.

Co-president of the association, Stanley Fernando, said that therefore they decided to call of the strike after considering the difficulties faced by commuters due to the railway strike and the students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.