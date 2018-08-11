Lanka IOC fuel prices to increase from midnight today

-

Lanka Indian Oil Company says that fuel prices will be increased with effect from midnight today (11), in line with the revision of CPC prices.

The Ministry of Finance had announced the increase in prices of two types of fuel by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) with effect from midnight yesterday.

The price of a litre of 95 Octane Petrol was increased by Rs 2 while the price of Super Diesel was increased by Rs 1 per litre.

Lanka IOC said it would also increase the price of 95 Octane Petrol by Rs 2 and Euro 4 standard Super Diesel by Rs 1

Accordingly the new price of a litre of 95 Octane Petrol will be Rs 160 while the new price of Super Diesel is Rs 130.

However, the prices of 92 Octane Petrol and Auto Diesel will remain unchanged, Lanka OIC said.