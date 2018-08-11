Striking trade union agree to operate several trains

-

The railway trade unions engaged in strike action have decided to operate several train services.

Secretary of the Locomotive Engine Operators Association, Indika Dodamgoda, said that the decision was reached following a discussion held today (11) with the participation of representatives of the trade union engaged in the strike.

He stated that although they decided to operate several train from this evening in response to the request made by authorities, the strike action will continue in the same manner.

However, they requested the public to be cautious when using railway crossings and signals as trains are not operating according to the normal time schedule.