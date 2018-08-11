Governor halts import of 125 chairs for WPC worth Rs 640,000 each

-

The Governor of the Western Province Hemakumara Nanayakkara has decided to temporarily halt the importing of 125 chairs for the Western Provincial Council, each said to be valued at around Rs 640,000.

JVP provincial councillor Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi had recently claimed that over 100 chairs, each costing Rs 640,000, had been ordered from abroad for the chamber of the new Western Provincial Council building in Battaramulla.

The councillor said this was revealed during a committee meeting and charged that it was absurd to spend so much money just for the chairs for councillors.

He had written a letter to the Governor of the Western Province requesting the latter’s special intervention into this matter.