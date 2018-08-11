10 new envoys appointed: Dayan to Russia & Austin to India
August 11, 2018 08:01 pm
New Sri Lankan Ambassadors and High commissioners have been appointed for 10 countries including India, Pakistan and Russia.
Sri Lanka’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Russia while former Secretary to President Austin Fernando is the new High Commissioner to India.
Following are the new Ambassadors/High Commissioners:
Prof. (Ms) Arusha Cooray – Ambassador to Norway
Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka – Ambassador to Russia
Mr. M.M.Jaffeer – Ambassador to Brazil
Mr. M.K.K.Girihagama – Ambassador to Canada
Mr.C.A.H.M. Wijeratne – Ambassador to Poland
Mr. S.S.Ganegama Arachchi – Ambassador to Sweden
Ms. S.S. Premawardena - Ambassador to Vietnam
Mr. Anuruddha Kumara Mallimarathchi – High Commissioner to South Africa
Mr. Austin Fernando – High Commissioner to India
Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid - High Commissioner to Pakistan