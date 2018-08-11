10 new envoys appointed: Dayan to Russia & Austin to India

August 11, 2018   08:01 pm

-

New Sri Lankan Ambassadors and High commissioners have been appointed for 10 countries including India, Pakistan and Russia.

Sri Lanka’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Russia while former Secretary to President Austin Fernando is the new High Commissioner to India.  

Following are the new Ambassadors/High Commissioners:

Prof. (Ms) Arusha Cooray – Ambassador to Norway

Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka – Ambassador to Russia

Mr. M.M.Jaffeer – Ambassador to Brazil

Mr. M.K.K.Girihagama – Ambassador to Canada

Mr.C.A.H.M. Wijeratne – Ambassador to Poland

Mr. S.S.Ganegama Arachchi – Ambassador to Sweden

Ms. S.S. Premawardena - Ambassador to Vietnam

Mr. Anuruddha Kumara Mallimarathchi – High Commissioner to South Africa

Mr. Austin Fernando – High Commissioner to India

Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid - High Commissioner to Pakistan

