Change in wind and rain from today onwards

Showery condition and the wind speed over the island, particularly in the South-western part, are expected to enhance to some extent from today, stated the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kaluthara district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

SEA AREAS

There is a possibility of increase in the wind speed to some extent over the surrounding sea areas particularly in Northwestern and southeastern sea areas during next few days from today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph. Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph.