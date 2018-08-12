Railway strike continues; President to intervene today?

Although the strike launched by Railway Trade Unions still continues, several trains are scheduled to commute today (12).

Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that they are expecting solutions for their issues today with the intervention of the President.

It would be better to suspend the strike during time the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is being held, commented the student and parents.

MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi accused the Railway Trade Unions regarding the ongoing strike while MP Udaya Gammanpila said that the government should promptly intervene and provide solutions for this issue.