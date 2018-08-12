Railway strike continues; President to intervene today?

Railway strike continues; President to intervene today?

August 12, 2018   09:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Although the strike launched by Railway Trade Unions still continues, several trains are scheduled to commute today (12).

Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that they are expecting solutions for their issues today with the intervention of the President.

It would be better to suspend the strike during time the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is being held, commented the student and parents.

MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi accused the Railway Trade Unions regarding the ongoing strike while MP Udaya Gammanpila said that the government should promptly intervene and provide solutions for this issue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories