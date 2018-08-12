Fire in Badulla kills 46 year old man

August 12, 2018   10:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been killed in a fire that broke out in a vehicle spare parts shop in the Kokowatta Road in Badulla.

The fire had started in a three-storied building early this morning (12) and it had spread to the adjoining business place as well.

A person who was at the business place had suffered major burn injuries and had been admitted to the Badulla General Hospital. However, he had succumbed to the injuries upon admission.

The deceased is 46 year old living Badulla.

The fire brigade, police and the resident s of the area has been able to control the fire.
 

