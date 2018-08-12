Railway strike called off

Railway Trade Unions have decided to call off their ongoing strike action, stated Railway Trade Unions.

This decision has been made after discussions held with the President Maithripala Sirisena at his official residence in Polonnaruwa, said Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda.

After a lengthy discussion, the President has promised to provide prompt solutions for their issues and therefore they had decided to call of their strike, he further said.

Several railway trade unions including drivers and guards launched a strike without prior notice at 3 pm on 8th August, protesting the failure to provide solutions to salary disparities in the railway service.