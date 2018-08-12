Rajitha instructs registration of private medical institutes

Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has instructed medical officers to take necessary actions to immediately register private medical institutes that issue medicinal drugs.

The prices of medicinal drugs cannot be controlled as the doctors prescribe drugs without registration, says the Minister.

According to him, all pharmacies in the country have been registered under the National Medicinal Drug Policy and the Health Ministry is inspecting whether medicinal drugs are being sold at the controlled prices.

The Minister stated this joining an event held with the participation of All Island Private Pharmacy Owners Association.