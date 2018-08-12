Politicians cannot claim development activities - Eran

Politicians do not have the right to use their name on development projects carried out using the taxes paid by the public, says State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne.

Development activities will be given their proper value in due time by the public by considering its value and its history, says the State Minister.

He stated this joining the progress review meeting of ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ exhibition held at the Monaragala District Secretariat.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held on August 29, 30 and 31, in Monaragala.

Further commenting, Minister said that the current workforce of Sri Lanka comprises only 2.8 percent of entrepreneurs, which amounts to 230,000 in number, while the workforce of Vietnam, Thailand China consist of 19.6%, 20% and 7.5% of entrepreneurs, respectively.