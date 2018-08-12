Ten injured in three-bus collision

An accident occurred last evening (11) on the Wellawaya-Monaragala main in Mahagodayaya area when three buses transporting garment workers collided together.

Reportedly, 10 female garment workers had been admitted to the Buttala Divisional Hospital after sustaining injuries from the accident, to be later transferred to the Monaragala District General Hospital for further treatments.

All 3 buses involved in the accident belong to the same company and had been transporting its workers.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the drivers of the three buses had been driving in a careless manner when the accident took place.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the condition of the injured workers is not critical.

The 3 bus drivers have been arrested by Buttala police and are slated to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Buttala police is conducting further investigations with regard to the incident.