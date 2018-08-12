Heavy rain and strong winds affect Central hills

Daily life of the public has been affected by the strong winds and heavy rainfall in the western slopes of central hills, says Ada Derana reporter.

According to farmers, vegetable cultivation in the hill country has also been affected by the heavy, sporadic showers that have been continuing for five months. And due to the inadequate supply of the demands, there is a possibility in the increase of vegetable prices, they said.

Furthermore, a dense fog has emerged in the area due to the adverse weather conditions and the strong winds have been causing sporadic power cuts in the area.

Reportedly, water levels of Castlereigh, Mawusa Kele and Upper Kotmale reservoirs have reached the spill point and the water capacity of many waterfalls in the central hills has also increased.

The police request the motorists to drive with caution due to the risks of landslides on the Hatton-Colombo and Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main roads.