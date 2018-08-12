No pressure from President or PM in judicial matters - Thalatha
August 12, 2018 10:00 pm
Neither the President nor the Prime Minister intervenes in judicial functions, says the Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale.
She stated this joining an event held in Embilipitiya.
The two-day workshop to educate attorneys-at-law at provincial level was inaugurated in Embilipitiya yesterday (11) by the Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale, Chief Justice Priyasad Dep and Atoorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya.