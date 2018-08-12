No pressure from President or PM in judicial matters - Thalatha

August 12, 2018   10:00 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Neither the President nor the Prime Minister intervenes in judicial functions, says the Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale.

She stated this joining an event held in Embilipitiya.

The two-day workshop to educate attorneys-at-law at provincial level was inaugurated in Embilipitiya yesterday (11) by the Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale, Chief Justice Priyasad Dep and Atoorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya.

