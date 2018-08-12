Policy for nation-building will be launched next year  JVP

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) says that their policy for building the country will be launched in January 2019.

JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka made this statement addressing a meeting at Godakawela.

The present political situation should be changed if the country is to be rebuilt; however no party that has governed the country has taken any action to build the country, he points out.

Meanwhile speaking at another meeting held in Kadawatha, MP Vijitha Herath stated that the crisis between the leaders of the government has intensified.