Railway services back on track

All railway operations will be restored within today (13), says the General Manager of Railways S.M. Abeywickrama.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana, he said that necessary steps have been taken to commute all office trains this evening without any issue.

Railway trade unions decided last morning (12) to call off their strike action which launched at 3 pm on August 8th.

Although necessary steps were taken to restore railway operations, only a few trains had commuted yesterday, said Railways General Manager.

However, apart from the mail train from Galle, all night mail trains had commuted without any issue.

Accordingly, the 7 pm Meenagaya Intercity Express train to Batticaloa, 7.15 pm Talaimannar train, Badulla Night Mail train at 8 pm, Jaffna/ Kankesanthurai train at 8.30 pm and the 9.30 pm, Batticaloa/ Trincomalee Night Mail train commenced operations from last night.

According to Railways General Manager major office trains were scheduled operate this morning.

Meanwhile, the Co-Convener of Railway Operations Supervisory Union, Lal Ariyaratne has said that all train operations will be carried out routinely.