Three wanted murder suspects arrested

Three suspects wanted for a murder has been arrested by the police at Withana Mawatha in Menikgoda-Mathugama.

Police Headquarters say that the arrest was made on a tip-off received by the Mathugama Police.

The arrested are 31, 33 and 34 year old persons living in Mathugama area.

After producing them at the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court, they have been remanded till the 23rd of August.

On the 6th August, three persons travelling in a vehicle at Menikgoda area in Mathugama, had been assaulted by an unknown group of people who arrived in a van and one person was killed in the incident.