Wildfire destroys over 200 acres in Avusadapitiya reserve
August 13, 2018 11:46 am
Wildfire, which erupted last evening (12) in the Avusadapitiya reserve boundary in Iratta-Periyakulam, Vavuniya, has destroyed nearly 200 acres, says Iratta-Periyakulam police.
According to the police, the wildfire had rapidly spread due to the dry weather conditions and the strong winds.
Police have uncovered that these wildfires erupt as a result of people setting fire to forest reserves for Chena cultivation purposes.
Iratta-Periyakulam police and the fire trucks of Vavuniya Urban Council have extinguished the wildfire in a concerted effort.