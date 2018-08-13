Wildfire destroys over 200 acres in Avusadapitiya reserve

August 13, 2018   11:46 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Wildfire, which erupted last evening (12) in the Avusadapitiya reserve boundary in Iratta-Periyakulam, Vavuniya, has destroyed nearly 200 acres, says Iratta-Periyakulam police.

According to the police, the wildfire had rapidly spread due to the dry weather conditions and the strong winds.

Police have uncovered that these wildfires erupt as a result of people setting fire to forest reserves for Chena cultivation purposes.

Iratta-Periyakulam police and the fire trucks of Vavuniya Urban Council have extinguished the wildfire in a concerted effort.

