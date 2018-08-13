Govt. has no will to hold PC elections  PAFFREL

The government has no political will to hold the provincial council elections, says the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) organization.

According to the organization, none of the political parties of the current government have come to an agreement regarding the elections.

Office terms of the Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and North Central provincial councils had already ended in September and October last year. These three provincial councils are currently put under the authority of commissioners.

Moreover, the terms of office of Central, Wayamba and Northern provincial councils will end this year on October 08, 10 and 24, respectively.

The government has recently promised to hold the provincial council elections in January 2019, however no discussions have yet been conducted with regard to the elections, says the PAFFREL organization.

Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner of Elections M.M. Mohamed has stated that the electoral register is scheduled to be certified in October 15.

The time period to submit appeal applications for the electoral register is ongoing and examination of the appeals will commence after September 06, the Additional Commissioner has further stated.