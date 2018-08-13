CCTV footage: Badulla fire caused by explosion

Police investigations have revealed that the fire, which occured yesterday (12) in a vehicle spare parts shop in the Kokowatta Road killing one individual, has been caused by an explosion.

The shop owner had sustained severe injuries in the fire and passed away on admittance to the hospital.

The deceased, named Muthuthanthrilage Sumeera Hemantha Cooray (46) has been identified as a resident of Hapuwatta area in Badulla and a father of two.

CCTV footage obtained from two shops has captured the deceased falling victim to a massive explosion when he was getting on to his motorcycle after going back and forth to the shop three times.

Badulla District Judge Tharaka Jinadasa had conducted the preliminary Magistrate’s inquiry on August 12, and ordered Badulla police to transfer the body to the Judicial Medical Officer at the Badulla General Hospital for the postmortem examination and to submit a report to the court.

Accordingly, the Judicial Medical Officer of Badulla General Hospital Akila Rathnayake conducted the postmortem examination and handed over the body to the Government Analyst for further examinations.

The Government’s Analyst will be conducting an inspection of the location of the incident and the explosion today (13).

Badulla police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident under the orders of Badulla District Judge.