Pre-booked train tickets unused due to strike to be refunded

August 13, 2018   01:08 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Sri Lanka Railways have decided to refund the money paid for pre-booked tickets which couldn’t be used due to the railway strike. 

Many commuters who pre-booked train tickets for their destinations couldn’t use them due to the 4-day railway strike until yesterday (12).

Reportedly, there had been many foreigners among them.

However, they can get their money refunded by producing the relevant tickets.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has decided to recover the loss, incurred by providing free transport facilities to train season ticket holders, from the government.

During the period of the strike the daily loss occurred to SLTB buses amounted to about Rs 9 million, said the Deputy General Manager of SLTB, P. H. R. T. Chandrasiri.

A Finance Ministry spokesman stated that steps would be taken to pay the relevant amount when a request from SLTB is received.

