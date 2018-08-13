Many changes for Esela Perahera  Diyawadana Nilame

There will be many changes made for the upcoming Kandy Esala Perahera of Sri Dalada Maligawa, says Diyawadana Nilame (Chief Custodian of Sri Dalada Maligawa) Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

He stated that these changes will be made giving special attention to the dancing troupes.

Diyawadana Nilame stated this addressing the media in a press conference following the ‘Kap planting’ ritual for the Kandy Esala Perahera held yesterday (12).