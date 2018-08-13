Person arrested for multiple robberies in Gampaha

August 13, 2018   02:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person suspected for many robberies was arrested at Ellakkala area in Nittambuwa, based on a tip-off received by the Peliyagoda Crime Division officers, stated the Police Headquarters.

Reportedly the suspect is a resident of Ellakkala-Katulanda Watte area.

He is the suspect of many robberies in Gampaha, Padukka and Weliweriya areas including an incident in 2015 where he alleged robbed gold jewelry worth Rs 8 million in a house in Sapugaskanda by threatening residents using a firearm.

The suspect will be produced at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, today (13).

