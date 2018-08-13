Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) says that they would also not accept the Speaker if the Speaker is unwilling to recognize the Joint Opposition (JO) as the opposition party.

The Leader of PHU Udaya Gammanpila stated this joining a press conference in Colombo today (13).

He says that, according to the norms of the parliament, the Speaker should accept groups, not parties.

When the JVP withdrew from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government in 2004 and joined the then Opposition, the Speaker had accepted them as a separate group, points out Gammanpila.

He also claims that he possesses evidence to prove that the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) is engaged in politics and according Facebook categorization of its profiles, the account of the IGP falls under the category of politicians.

Current IGP should be penalized for engaging in politics while serving in the police, and if this occurs without the IGP’s knowledge, legal actions should be taken against the responsible individuals, added MP Gammanpila.