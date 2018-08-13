Current Opposition is part of govt. - Vasudeva

The members of the so-called Opposition in the current parliament are not from the Opposition, but are from the government, says MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

He stated this today (13), joining a press conference in Colombo.

During the parliamentary debates on the position of the Opposition Leader, MP pointed out that, it is the government that has a strong presence in defending the rights of the Opposition.

This indicates that the current Opposition is a party that has been appointed by the government for its needs, further stated MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

