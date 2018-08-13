Resign from UPFA to get Opposition leader post Amaraweera
August 13, 2018 09:40 pm
If the Joint Opposition wants the post of Opposition Leader, they should resign from the UPFA say UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.
The Minister made these comments in response to questions raised by the following the International Agriculture Conference held this morning (13).
These MPs have won by contesting from the UPFA, and they can always withdraw and works separately, points out the Minister.