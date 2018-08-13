Resign from UPFA to get Opposition leader post  Amaraweera

Resign from UPFA to get Opposition leader post  Amaraweera

August 13, 2018   09:40 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If the Joint Opposition wants the post of Opposition Leader, they should resign from the UPFA say UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

The Minister made these comments in response to questions raised by the following the International Agriculture Conference held this morning (13).

These MPs have won by contesting from the UPFA, and they can always withdraw and works separately, points out the Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories