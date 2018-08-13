Cannabis cultivation and moonshine racket raided at Monaragala

Monaragala Anti-Corruption Unit has been able to raid an illegal Cannabis cultivation and an illicit liquor racket in the Hambegamuwa Police Division in Thanamalwila.

The cannabis cultivation was in Karakote area in Hambegamuwa, and there had been approximately 1200 three-foot high cannabis plants cultivated in a land of quarter acres.

The worth of the Cannabis cultivation exceeds Rs. 600,000 according to the Police.

The suspect who cultivated the cannabis cultivation, a 44 year old from Middeniya, was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, a racket of moonshine (aka ‘Kasippu’) conducted in the same area had also been raided by the police with 11,000 ml of moonshine.

The suspect who sold the illicit liquor was a twenty-eight year old resident of the area, said the police.

The suspects were produced at the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (13) and investigations are being carried out by the Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit.