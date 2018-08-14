Prashan De Visser from Sri Lanka recognised with Commonwealth Points of Light award

-

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognised Prashan De Visser, as the 2nd Commonwealth Point of Light from Sri Lanka, in honour of his exceptional voluntary service engaging young people and promoting peace across Sri Lanka. He is the 65th global Commonwealth Point of Light.



Prashan De Visser, is the president and founder of ‘Sri Lanka Unites’, a youth movement bringing young people together in the aftermath of the war. Prashan launched the movement in 2009 and, since then, Sri Lanka unites has grown to a 20,000 community of 12-30 year olds from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, active in 25 districts.

They have created five reconciliation centres for young people to come together to discuss collaboration and promote peace. Under Prashan’s leadership the charity employs 15 full-time members of staff including a team which visits local schools to share the charity’s vital work.

Each Commonwealth Point of Light will receive a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. The award for

Prashan De Visser was presented to him on Monday 13th August by High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris.

James Dauris, UK High Commissioner in Sri Lanka said:

“Prashan is a most deserving recipient of a Commonwealth Points of Light Award. He has dedicated a huge amount of time to working for reconciliation in Sri Lanka, championing change in communities’ attitudes towards and perceptions of each other, and inspiring young people to be ambitious for a better world.

“Sri Lanka Unites operates across the country and has brought thousands of young leaders together from every community at an all-important time of peace-building in the country. Drawing on its success here, Prashan is now taking the model to other countries affected by conflict, to help bring change and build the foundations needed for safer, more prosperous futures.”

The first Sri Lankan to be named the Commonwealth Point of Light was Kushil Gunasekera in honour of his exceptional voluntary service through the Foundation of Goodness.