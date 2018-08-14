Youth held for attempting to smuggle Wallapatta and Kokum rind

Youth held for attempting to smuggle Wallapatta and Kokum rind

August 14, 2018   08:43 am

-

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle 7.4kg of Wallapatta and 17.4 kg dried Kokum rind out of the country. 

The 24-year-old from Negombo, who was preparing to board a flight to Bangkok at 2.20pm yesterday (13), was apprehended by Customs Officers attached to the departure terminal.
 
Sri Lanka Customs said that the contraband had been packed in a big traveling bag.

The Wallapatta and dried Kokum rind (Kokum Pothu) valued at Rs 575,000 were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 100,000 was imposed on the suspect. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories