Youth held for attempting to smuggle Wallapatta and Kokum rind

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle 7.4kg of Wallapatta and 17.4 kg dried Kokum rind out of the country.

The 24-year-old from Negombo, who was preparing to board a flight to Bangkok at 2.20pm yesterday (13), was apprehended by Customs Officers attached to the departure terminal.



Sri Lanka Customs said that the contraband had been packed in a big traveling bag.

The Wallapatta and dried Kokum rind (Kokum Pothu) valued at Rs 575,000 were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 100,000 was imposed on the suspect.