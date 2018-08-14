Official to probe issues led to Welikada female inmate protest

An official from the Prisons Reforms Ministry has been directed to look in to the issues leading to the protest conducted by female detainees at Welikada Prison.

Meanwhile, the protest which was launched last morning (13) by nearly 20 female inmates at Welikada Prison on top of its roof is still continuing today (14).

Prisons Reforms Ministry Secretary Mangalika Adhikari stated that should the inmates end their protest and come down, the ministry is willing to hold discussions with them.

An official has been appointed for that purpose as well, she stated.

These inmates, who have been accused of drug-related crimes, are protesting against the lack of facilities and the delay of hearing their court cases.

Four detainees was injured and hospitalized following a clash which occurred last night between two groups of protesters.

According to the Ministry, they are not in critical condition and they are receiving treatment at the hospital for minor injuries.