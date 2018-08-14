Clinical waste of India ends up on Puttalam coast

Marine Environment Protection Authority says that a proper program will be implemented to remove the clinical waste that has been washed up on to the Puttalam coastal area.

General Manger of the Authority Teney Pradeep Kumara says that washed up clinical waste has been collecting in several areas of the Puttalam coast.

According to the Marine Environment Protection Authority, those clinical waste have been identified as clinical waste from India, disposed to the sea in a hazardous manner.

Public should not intervene to remove these waste and immediate action has been taken to properly dispose these washed up clinical waste, said Kumara.